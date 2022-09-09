Clothing and Home Furnishings Results from the Morrow Co. Fair

CLASS 1 CROCHETED WORK

Lot 1 – Doily, less thatn 12” across: 1st: Sandra J. Lanum;

Lot 2: HatScarfGlovesMitten set/croch: 1st: Ashley Patterson

Lot 3: Other crocheted item: 1st: Sandra Carey; 2nd and 3rd: Beth Gillam

CLASS 2 KNITTED WORK

Lot 4: Accessories hat, gloves, mitt) for child

1st and 2nd: Cherie Smith

Lot 5: Other Knitted Item: No sets; 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Julie Cimino

CLASS 3 PILLOW

Lot 7 Miscellaneous: 1st: Faith Jagger

Lot 6: Any Technique Pillow Case: 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Julie Cimino; 3rd: Janet Ricketts

CLASS 4 Dolls and Toys

Lot 6 Doll: 1st: Janet Ricketts; 2nd and 3rd: Dayle Lambedrt

CLASS 5 HANGING NEEDLEWORK

Lot 12 Needlepoint: 2nd Elsie McQuistion

Lot 13 Cross Stitch/Counted Cross Stitch; Renee Holtsberry, 1st; Julie Cimino, 2nd; Mary Hughes

Lot 14 Miscellaneous:, any fiber crocheted, knit, woven; first Vicki Kerman; 2nd: Julie Cimino; 3rd: Elsie McQuistion

Lot 15: Embroidery: Charlotte Benedict, first and second; Sondra Carey, third

CLASS 6 AFGHANS NEW AND NOT USED

Lot 16: Afghan, hand knitted: 2nd: Cherie Smith

Lot 17: Afghan, crochet: 1st: Karen LeSueur; 2nd: Elsie McQuistion; 3rd: Christy Bragg

Lot 18, Afghan granny square: 1st: Elsie McQuisition

Lot 19: Miscellaneous: 1st: Christy Bragg’ 2nd: Elsie McQuistion;

Lot 1000: Best of Show 1-6: 1st; Renee Holtsberry

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 1-6: 1st: Christy Bragg

CLASS 7 QUILTS

Lot 20: Appliqued Quilt: 2nd: Janet Ricketts

Lot 21: Pieced Quilt: 1st: Karen LeSueur; 2nd: Suzanne Beck; 3rd: Jennifer Fried

Lot 22: Mixed Technique: 1st: Karen LeSueur; 2nd: Sandra Hamilton; 3rd: Julie Cimino

Lot 24: Crib Quilt for use: 1st and second: Suzanne Beck

Lot 25: Miniature any tech, 18” x 18” 2nd: Janet Ricketts

Lot 26: Wall hanging: 1st: Karen LeSueur; 2nd: Janet Ricketts; 3rd: Suzanne Beck

Lot: 27: Article of Clothing, quilted: any technique 2nd: Janet Ricketts; 3rd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 28: Miscellaneous Item: 1st and 2nd: Suzanne Beck; 3rd: Julie Cimino

Lot 29: Placed top, no batting, bindl: 1st: Janet Ricketts

CLASS 8 TIED COMFORTER

Lot 20: Hand Tied Comforter: 1st: Julie Cimino

Lot 21: Fleece Tied Comforter: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 1000 Best of Show 7 and 8 1st: Karen LeSeur

Lot 1001 Reserve Best of Show 7-8 1st: Suzanne Beck

CLASS 9 MACHINE SEWING

Lot 32 Child/adult Blousees/Tops 1st: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Janet \ticketts

Lot 33: Miscellaneous Child item: 1st: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Sherry White; 3rd: Janet Ricketts

Lot 34: Child/Adult Coats or Jackets: 1st: Cindy Hershner

Lot 35: Miscellaneous adult: 1st: Cindy Hershner

Lot 38: Home made hat: 1st: Janet Ricketts

CLASS 10 HANDMADE PURSES AND BAGS

Lot 37 Cloth Purse: 1st: Janet Ricketts; 2nd: Karen LeSeur; 3rd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 38: Tote: 1st: Janet Ricketts; 2nd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 39: Quilted: (holiday, wedding etc) 1st: Janet Rickettts; 2nd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 1000: Best of Show 9&10: 1st: Cindy Hershner

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 9-10 1st: Janet Ricketts

SEASONAL DECORATION

Lot 40: Table Centerpiece: 1st: Steve Lewis Family; 2nd: Julie Cimino; 3rd: Faith Jagger

Lot 41: Wall Hanging: 1st and 2nd: Suzanne Beck; 3rd: Janet Bicketts;

Lot 42: Door Decoration; 1st: Megan Drake; 2nd: Jan Johnson 3rd: Steve Louis Family

Lot 43: Miscellaneous: 1st: Julie Cimino; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Jan Johnson

CLASS 12 MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Lot 44: Jeweley: 1st: Abby Leonhard; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Julie Cimino

Lot 45: Pinferest Craft: 1st: Karen Lashley;

Lot 46: Handcraft, person, over 65 yrs: 1st: Suzanne Beck; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Janet Ricketts

Lot 47: Creative Stamping: 1st: Julie Cimino; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 48: Party Table Favor (2Same) 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Julie Cimino 3rd: Faith Jagger

Lot 49: Creating with Duct Tape: 1st and 2nd: Leigh Thomas;

Lot 50: Handmade Tie Dye Item: 1st: Leigh Thoman; 2nd: Megan Drake; 3rd: Leigh Thomas

CLASS 13 HANDMADE CARDS

Lot 51: Get Well/Sympathy: 1st: Julie Cimino; 2nd: Karen LeSueur; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 52: Birthday: 1st: Karen LeSueur; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Julie Cimino

Lot 53:Holiday: 1st: Julia Cimino; 2nd and 3rd: Charlotte Benedict;

Lot 54: Baby or wedding shower: 1st: Julie Cimino

Lot 55: Miscellaneous: 1st: Karen LeSueur; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Julie Cimino;

CLASS 14 GIFT WRAPPING

Lot 56: Wedding/Anniversary Gift: 1st: Sondra Carey; 2nd: Julie Cimino

Lot 57: Seasonal Gift: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Sondra Carey

Lot 58: Miscellaneous: 1st: Jagger Famiiy; 2nd: Sondra Carey; 3rd: Leigh Thomon

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Suzanne Beck (11-14)

Lot 1001 Reserve Best of Show (11-14) Julie Cimino

CLASS 17 90 per cent Recycled Project: 1st: James Brokaw, 2nd: Steve Lewis family;; 3rd: Megan Drake