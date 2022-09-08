Capitol Theatre live entertainment weekend

MT. GILEAD – Morrow Little Theatre teamed up with the Capitol Theatre for a fundraising event with a fun-filled, live entertainment weekend. These were the first live entertainment shows since the new owners, Joey & Angel Powell and Jamie Brucker, took over.

Friday night featured comedy juggler and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn. The audience was truly enthralled throughout his entire performance. “How do you hide bowling balls in plain sight?” pondered Dr. Vince Trago who attended with his family. With a unique blend of comedic skills his performance included a dash of magic, comedy juggling, balloon sculptures, and rapid-fire ventriloquism with audience participation. Locals Aleta Jones and Brad Snow were a hit performing as Hemmelgarn’s puppets.

The comedy continued on Saturday night with four featured comedians. Kicking off the evening was Mary Stiers Miller whose stand-up included song parodies. Miller had, in the past, performed with late local comedian Sue Bump and mentioned her during her performance, eliciting a collective sentimental “awe” from the audience.

Mike Bono followed. He is known as “The Angry White Comic.” Poking fun at stupid questions and past relationships, the audience could relate to his amusing stories. However, one audience member stole the show when Bono asked what brought him to Ohio from Pennsylvania? Mike Sumner quipped, “Witness Protection” which caused the audience to erupt in laughter. Bono said that was the best response he has ever gotten in over nine years of doing stand-up comedy.

Next was Mary Jayne from St. Louis with her sidesplitting comedy poking fun at aging and physical discomforts. It was non-stop laughter as she told “real jokes for real folks.”

Closing out the evening was headliner Tim Loss. He joked about his “GED observations” about himself and growing up poor.

Sunday was “Singin’ at the Capitol”, a night of music with a Gospel Group and two Quartets. One Less Stone Revival, a southern gospel group, was the ideal way to begin a Sunday evening with familiar hymns and songs.

Next was the quartet Good Company who shared that between them they have over 190 years of married life. They sang several tunes that had audience members singing along. Following Good Company was Bravada which featured Morrow County native, Trevor Garrabrant. Nostalgic songs were Interspersed with a little humor. Ending the evening both Quartets joined together, blending their voices in perfect harmony.

Co-owner Joey Powell shared that the fundraising effort is to replace the current movie screen which has a large tear in it. Estimates to replace it are approximately $25,000.

The Capitol Theatre opened on July 28, 1921 as the KayPee Theatre and was owned and operated by the Knights of Pythias. It is truly a gem in our historic downtown.

If you would like to contribute to the replacement cost of the screen, please make your check out to the Capitol Theatre and mail to 22 W. High St, Mount Gilead. The Capitol Theatre is not tax exempt so donations are not tax deductible.

Ventriloquist with Brad and Alerta. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Ventriloquist-with-Brad-and-Aleta.jpg Ventriloquist with Brad and Alerta. Mike Bono https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Mike-Bono.jpg Mike Bono Mary Jayne https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Mary-Jayne.jpg Mary Jayne One Less Stone Revival https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_One-Less-Stone-Revival.jpg One Less Stone Revival Tim Loss https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_Tim-Loss.jpg Tim Loss