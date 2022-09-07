2022 Morrow County Junior Fair King and Queen crowned

MORROW COUNTY- Crowning of the 2022 Morrow County Junior Fair King and Queen took place Tuesday, August 30, before a packed crowed in the Junior Fair building.

Crowned were Lydia Leonard, queen, and Jeff Adams, king. Queen Lydia, attired in a full length Navy Blue Mermaid style dress with sequins, said, “It’s such an honor to have a leadership role.”

She is active with her 4-H club, her church, and serves on the Junior Fair Board. She is also active with the Morrow County Dairy Association and Cattlemen’s Association.

King Jeff is an active member of the Iberia Junior Farmers 4-H-Club and the Northmor FFA. A Northmor High School senior, he plans to attend college to earn an Ag Education degree. “It feels great,” he said referring to being named king. “I’m happy to represent Morrow County’s youth.”

Court members were Sage Whetnall, Dana Clindest, Briana Zeger, and Madaline Franks.

Crowning the new king and queen were the 2021 royal couple, Brooke Clapham and Myles Jordan.

Prior to the crowning ceremony, the Junior Fair board hosted the annual Royalty Dinner with 88 past kings and queens from around the state as guests at the dinner sponsored and served by the Morrow County Pork Producers, the Cattlemen’s Association and the Morrow County Dairy Association.

Responding to a request by Lisa Duckworth, assistant Junior Fair coordinator and organizer of the royalty program, 20 past queens and kings returned, bringing their sashes and crowns.

The new Morrow County king and queen visited many judging and public events during the fair.

Pictured left to right include: Madaline Franks, Dana Clindest, King Jed Adams, Queen Lydia Leonhard, Sage Whetnall and Briana Zeger. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_2022-junior-fair-king-and-queen-1-.jpg Pictured left to right include: Madaline Franks, Dana Clindest, King Jed Adams, Queen Lydia Leonhard, Sage Whetnall and Briana Zeger. Photo by LeAnne Gompf