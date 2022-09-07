Patrol’s Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones promoted to Superintendent

COLUMBUS – Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones was ceremoniously promoted to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s highest rank on August 12 by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath. Colonel Jones will serve as the 20th superintendent of the Patrol. He succeeds former superintendent, Colonel Richard S. Fambro, who led the Patrol since March 2019.

Colonel Charles A. Jones, a 28-year veteran, joined the Patrol in February 1994 as a member of the 126th Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Marion Post. In 1998, he earned the state proficiency award in auto larceny enforcement. In 1999, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Delaware Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2004, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Personnel, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit and the Marion Post as post commander. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a staff lieutenant, he also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred to the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of major and served as commander in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity. In 2021, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and transferred to the Office of the Superintendent.

Colonel Jones completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2005. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.