New orthopedic surgeon joins medical staff at Morrow County Hospital

MT. GILEAD – Morrow County Hospital is excited to welcome as the newest medical staff member at the Medical Specialty Center at Morrow County Hospital. Dr. Crowell is a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with nearly 40 years of experience and provides a range of surgical services including spine care and fractures, cervical spine fusions, joint replacement, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, and more. He is looking forward to meeting the needs of the Morrow County community.

Dr. Crowell attended medical school at Indiana University’s School of Medicine and served his internship with the Mount Carmel Health System. From there, his residencies were at Mount Carmel in orthopedic surgery and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in pediatric orthopedic surgery. His fellowship in orthopedic surgery of the spine was at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA.

When he is not caring for patients or spending time with friends and family, Dr. Crowell enjoys photography, genealogy, and spending time at his Morrow County cabin which has become his second home for the past couple of years.

“Dr. Crowell is a well-respected and experienced physician and having him at Morrow County Hospital is another example of how we are keeping care close to home for Morrow County residents,” said Mike Hyek, president of Morrow County Hospital. “We are pleased to welcome him as an essential addition to not only our medical staff, but to the community, as well,” Hyek concluded.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (740) 383-7953.

Robert Crowell, MD https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_image001-1-.jpg Robert Crowell, MD