History comes alive at Cross House

MOUNT GILEAD- Rains held off for the ice cream social at the Cross House in Mount Gilead Sunday, August 7. Tents in the side yard insured guests would stay dry as they enjoyed their ice cream sundaes and visited with friends.

An added treat was background music with the Rhodebecks. Selections included bluegrass and folk music favorites with Janet on the banjo, Dan playing the guitar and Jim on the fiddle.

Displays in the Cross House were items from dairy farms as well as several former dairy businesses in the county. Visitors enjoyed trying to figure out how butter churns and milk separators worked. They were surprised to see a photo of Ron Harper from the 1950’s when he owned Harper Dairy.

Display items were provided by Eddie Lou Meimer, Pleiades Farms; Bonnie Temple, Cedarbrook Farms; Jagger Family, Jersey Knoll Farms; Ron Harper, Harper Dairy; Phylis Miller and Weiler family.

Ice cream for the event was provided by the Morrow County Dairy Association and the party was planned by the Morrow County Historical Society.

