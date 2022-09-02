Perry Cook Library offers early childhood literacy programs

MOUNT GILEAD – Beginning September 12, Perry Cook Memorial Public Library (PCML) will offer a series of Early Childhood Literacy Programs.

Tinker Tots is the first stepping-stone program in the series and is designed for children and caregivers to participate together. Your child must be 2 years old by September 2022 and no older than 3 years old by May 2023. Story-telling, songs, dancing and floor activities encourage group participation and cooperation. There will also be art projects that require small and gross motor skills. This program will be held Wednesdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Little Learners is the second in the series. Your child must be 3 or 4 years old and be potty-trained to enroll in this one-hour program. Little Learners introduces letters and numbers, colors and shapes. A wide variety of songs, stories, art projects and some STEM activities will be offered. Participants will be sent home with a light nutritious snack and drink. Little Learners participants may choose one of the following days/times to participate: Mondays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., or Wednesdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

A2Z is the final stepping-stone in the series of programs. Participants must be 4 or 5 years old and attending Kindergarten in the fall of 2023 to participate. It is a 2-hour program that stresses letter and number recognition, phonetics and writing skills. A wide variety of educational games, art projects, and some STEM activities will be offered. A nutritious lunch will be provided. All children must be able to use the restroom without assistance. A2Z participants may choose one of the following days/times to participate: Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are a few spots remaining in all programs. Registration forms are available on the PCML website: https://www.perrycooklibrary.org or can be picked up at the front desk.

Stop by and check us out! Our new library director, Jennifer Gliebe, is looking forward to meeting the community and to building outreach programs using the Perry Cook Memorial Bookmobile Van! We will be at the Morrow County Library Booth at the fair – see you there!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 419-362-7181.