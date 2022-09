MORROW COUNTY- The Northmor Band made an appearence at the Morrow County Fair and put on a show for spectators. The Small Stage has also offered some entertainment throughout fair week.

Northmor Flag Line prepares to fly their flags as the Northmor Band plays at the county fair this year.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_20220831_172926.jpg Northmor Flag Line prepares to fly their flags as the Northmor Band plays at the county fair this year.

Small stage had different musical events going on through the day.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/09/web1_20220831_190555-1-.jpg Small stage had different musical events going on through the day.

Northmor Band marches out led by their band instructor.