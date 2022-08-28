Morrow County Commissioners to consider abatement for $75 million Distribution Center Project

MOUNT GILEAD – The Morrow County Commissioners will meet in special session on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room to consider approval of a 10- year, 50% tax abatement for a $75 million distribution facility that would create 180 jobs with a $8.75 million payroll near the State Route 61-Interstate 71 interchange.

HMW Logistics, headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee is currently constructing a 707,940 square foot distribution center along Cardinal Drive just west of State Route 61 and south of the recently constructed Dollar Tree Distribution Center.

The draft Community Reinvestment Area agreement that will be under consideration by the Commissioners at the September 1 Special Meeting suggests that the project site could expand by 488,601 square feet for a total size of nearly 1.2 million square feet. Such an expansion would require an updated CRA agreement to abate the additional space.

As the building is currently under construction, the value of any work completed prior to a potential approval of the draft CRA agreement would be excluded from the 10-year, 50% abatement formula.

