Andrea Baker Named Executive Director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio’s Hospice named Andrea Baker, BSN, RN, CHPN, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio. She has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years with experience in acute care, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and nursing education. For the past 15 years, she has served in hospice leadership.

“We are very pleased to announce that Andrea Baker will be our executive director at Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County,” said Amy Wagner, president of Ohio’s Hospice. “Andrea will provide excellent leadership, knowledge, compassion and professionalism in her role. As a servant leader, she is committed to our mission to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

In her role as executive director, Baker will bring mission-focused leadership to Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County. She is committed to building a strong care team to provide hospice care to patients and their families in Morrow County and the surrounding counties.

On July 1, 2022, Hospice of Morrow County joined Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, which is part of Ohio’s Hospice, an affiliation of not-for-profit, community-based hospices. As executive director, Baker is committed to building on the foundation that Hospice of Morrow County began in 1991, providing compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families.

As part of the Ohio’s Hospice family, Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County will expand its access to resources and evidence-based care to serve more patients and families.

“At Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County, we’re committed to setting the highest standard of care to ensure that everyone in our care has access to world-class end-of-life care,” Baker said. “I am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that Hospice of Morrow County set and continuing the tradition as we provide superior care and superior services to each patient and family we have the honor and privilege of serving.”

To learn more about Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County, please visit: www.hospicemorrowcounty.org Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County is a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, which is part of Ohio’s Hospice, a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Based in Mt. Gilead, Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County has been serving patients in Morrow and the surrounding counties since 1991.