Edison Council considers LED streetlights

EDISON- Edison Village Council heard three possible plans to install LED street lights at their August 8 meeting.

First Energy Regional representative Joe Jakubick said one plan would be to change all 73 lights at one time. The cost would be $209 per light at a cost of over $15,000 plus the additional cost of each light.

Jakubick also explained it would be possible to convert the lights to LED individually as each bulb burned out. There would be no added charge when LED was put in after a light fails or burns out.

Council members were surprised a change to LED lights would not save money for the village. It would be an advantage to have brighter street lights.

Jakubick said First Energy wants to see all LED lights by 2030. There was general discussion it would be better to change to LED gradually as lights fail one by one.

Council approved two levies for the November ballot. A Renewal levy for Current Expenses for 1 mill for five years was approved along with a Replacement levy for construction, resurfacing and repair of streets of 2 mills for five years. It is called a replacement levy even though it is the same millage, but with the new property evaluations.

In other business,Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported the house on Hill Street had sold for $27,500 with two bidders at auction. The house will probably be rehabbed for sale by the new owner.

One of the generators that failed during the June storm was repaired for $650 and Neviska is looking into the purchase of a second generator.

Smoking for sewer drains is scheduled for the village on August 23 and 24.

Sheriff John Hinton was present to answer the council’s questions on law enforcement in the village.

Council members asked the sheriff to have deputies do more ticketing for speed and parking violations. Hinton said deputies would be present for Heritage Day August 13.

Council member Georgann Kneipp said she got a call from a resident saying a playground area is a need for families with children. After some discussion it was agreed that a committee should be formed to search for a location, do planning for a playground area and possible fundraising.

The next Edison Village Council meeting will be September 12 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

