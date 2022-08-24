Cardington celebrates Arbor Day

CARDINGTON-The Village of Cardington conducted its annual observance of Arbor Day with a ceremony in Maxwell Park where a Northern Catawba tree was planted. The ceremony took place July 20, 2022. Speaker was Lindsey Grimm, program director of Morrow County Recycling. Grimm related the pros of recycling and the progress that has been made in Cardington and Morrow County.

It was noted the bench at the site of the day’s program was made from recycled bottle caps. She said the program was donating a bench made of the same recycled materials to the village. Mayor Susie Peyton, giving the proclamation, gave the history of Arbor Day which dates to 1872 when J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees and this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska. Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world.

The mayor then proclaimed July 20, 2022 as Arbor Day.

Participants in Cardington Arbor Day Back row: Jarred Whitaker new employee, Pat Moodispaugh, village employee, Lori Northington, employee, Nancy Edwards, village council. Front row pictured left to right: Lindsey Grimm, program director with Morrow County Recycling and speaker, Mayor Susan Peyton and in front is Brian Skipworth, volunteer fireman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_Arbor-Day-2022.jpg Participants in Cardington Arbor Day Back row: Jarred Whitaker new employee, Pat Moodispaugh, village employee, Lori Northington, employee, Nancy Edwards, village council. Front row pictured left to right: Lindsey Grimm, program director with Morrow County Recycling and speaker, Mayor Susan Peyton and in front is Brian Skipworth, volunteer fireman.