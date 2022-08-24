Active school shooter exercise practiced in Mt. Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD- On Friday, August 19 an active school shooter exercise took place throughout Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools.

During this exercise, multiple law enforcement units were on scene to assist with the drill. Those on scene included Morrow County Sheriff’s Department, Morrow County EMS, Mount Gilead Police Department, Mount Gilead Fire Department and the State Highway Patrol.

Mount Gilead Police Captain Tom Cronenwett explained why the exercise was completed.

“There are two reasons why we wanted to do this. The first reason is the hope to deter someone from doing anything like this. The second reason is we want our community to know that we can do this and we want to test our fortitude. This is a process and it takes time to work everything out,” Cronenwett said.

As far as how the exercise went, Cronenwett shared he was pleased.

“I’m ecstatic with how everything went here today. Everyone that is here worked really well together,” Cronenwett said.

Cronenwett added this was the first time this exercise had been practiced at this magnitude.

Students participated in an active shooter exercise on Friday. An active school shooter exercise took place at Mt. Gilead High School on Friday. Many took part in the exercise on Friday morning. Morrow County EMS was on scene for the exercise. A number of law enforcement took part in the exercise.

