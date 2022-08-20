Red Cross presents volunteer awards

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Chapter of the American Red Cross held their first recognition banquet and awards program in three years at the Mount Gilead State Park on August 11.

Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Rita Barton spoke of the life-giving and life-saving service of the blood donors who had each given more than 10 gallons of blood.

“There are eight units (pints) of blood in each gallon and each unit of blood can save or help three lives,” said Barton. “Dr. Allen Stojkovic’s 31 gallons have helped or saved 744 lives.”

“The father-daughter team of Bill Schindley and Tracy Zeigler has a combined total of 38 gallons of blood donated with Tracy’s 10 gallons and Bill’s 28 gallons,” Barton said.

Others awarded for donating 10 or more gallons of blood were: Cathy Adams, Jim Anderson, Bonnie Beiler, Greg Butler, Suzie Colgrove, Sarah Donaldson, Sharon Kelsey, Dayle Lambert, Jack Pollard, Susan Pollard, Russell Stauffer, and Ronald Swisher.

John Harbaugh was presented with the Karen D. Fishburn Stewardship Award for more than 50 years of service to the Red Cross. The Stewardship Award is “presented to individuals and organizations who have performed distinguished services on behalf of the American Red Cross and best exemplify the ‘servant’s heart’.”

Executive Director for the East Central Ohio Chapter, Rod Cook, spoke of the importance of Red Cross disaster responders.

Cook said the region has sent volunteers and staff daily to the Kentucky flood areas. He noted there are still a lot of areas they can’t get into.

Regional Recruitment Specialist Mike Vance said both local and regional disaster volunteers are much needed because there are about half as many now as before the pandemic.

Another service Vance explained is Red Cross smoke detector services to distribute and install smoke detectors in homes.

Becky Glass, Red Cross Blood Services Manager for Morrow and Knox counties, recognized volunteer leaders at donation sites in Morrow County. They include Sally Sayers at Trinity Church in Mount Gilead, Wendy Bigelow in Marengo, Lois Grossman in Johnsville and Kelly O’Quinn in Cardington.

Other volunteers recognized for many hours of work are Dave and Laura Burris, Nancy Foos, Susan Grundy, Dwight McFarland, Dan and Janet Rhodebeck and Teresa Shipman.

Receiving recognition for disaster services were Janet and John Harbaugh, Brenda Harden, Sally Sayers, Ellen Shaw, Teresa Shipman and Jackie Weaver. Linda Hooks was introduced for her work for Richland County Red Cross and Janet Brewer in Licking County.

Cook said the East Central Ohio Chapter now covers 12 counties extending from McConnelsville to Bucyrus. He invited all to attend the “Harvest Happenings Car Show” at the Morrow County Fairgrounds October 8 and 9.

Barton said she hoped all volunteers go home knowing they have done something for others “from the heart.”

Blood Donors recognized for 10 gallons and more are from left in back: Jack Pollard, Susan Pollard, Sarah Donaldson, Suzie Colgrove, Greg Butler, Jim Anderson, Ron Swisher, and Allen Stojkovic. In front from left: Tracy Zeigler, Cathy Adams, Bill Schindley, Bonnie Beiler, Dayle Lambert and Russell Stauffer.

Volunteers who work with disasters and other services are from left: Janet Brewer, Linda Hooks, Teresa Shipman, John Harbaugh, Janet Harbaugh, Brenda Harden and Nancy Foos.

This father daughter team has donated a total of 38 gallons of blood with Tracy Zeigler, a 10-gallon donor and Bill Schindley a 28-gallon donor.

John Harbaugh receives the Karen D. Fishburn Stewardship award. From left Mike Vance, Rita Barton, Harbaugh and Rod Cook, Executive Director for the East Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

At left Allen Stojkovic received his 31-gallon blood donor pin and Bill Schindley his 28-gallon award.

Volunteer leaders were recognized for blood donation sites in the county. From left: Wendy Bigelow, Marengo; Sally Sayers, Mount Gilead Trinity and Lois Grossman, Johnsville with Volunteer leaders Rita Barton and Becky Glass.