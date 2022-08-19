Ice Cream Social at the Cook House

MORROW COUNTY- Come build your own ice cream sundae at the Cook House in Mount Gilead, Sunday, August 21 from 2-4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Morrow County Historical Society with the Morrow County Dairy Association.

Historical Society Trustee Ellen McMurray calls the event “a time to kick back, sit under a shade tree and visit with friends.” She said the ice cream for the event was donated by the Morrow County Dairy Association.

McMurray suggested visitors may want to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the afternoon.

The Cross House will be open for tours with a display of vintage dairy items. There are some items from dairies that are no longer in existence in the county and milking items from the farm.

The Cross House was built in 1829 by George D. Cross. It was opened to the public by the Morrow County Historical Society as a museum in 2006. Cross House is located at 85 E. Marion Street in Mount Gilead.

The Cross House willl be open for tours with a display of vintage dairy items.