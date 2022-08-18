Stolen items with estimated $50,000 value recovered

MORROW COUNTY- On August 11, 2022, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen travel trailer. Marion County believed the stolen travel trailer was somewhere in Morrow County.

While deputies were attempting to locate the stolen travel trailer from Marion County, they located a stolen dump trailer from Crawford County and a stolen travel trailer from Union County on County Road 61 in Congress Township. Also found at the scene, was several thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen items. The stolen dump trailer was returned to its owner in Crawford County, the stolen travel trailer was towed from the scene. All suspected stolen items were collected as evidence.

Deputies later recovered the stolen travel trailer from Marion County on County Road 25 in Chester Township. While at the County Road 25 residence, deputies discovered another travel trailer that was reported stolen from Marion County.

In total, deputies recovered three stolen travel trailers, a stolen dump trailer and several suspected stolen items. The estimated total value of items recovered was approximately $50,000. Arrested at the County Road 61 residence was Warren T. Perkins, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

If anyone would like to view any of the suspected stolen items, please call Jackie Nauman at 419-946-4444 to arrange a time to view the property.

