Successful pie auction held at Farm Days

MORROW COUNTY- A total of $1,545 was generated when the annual Farm Days Pie Auction was held on Sunday, August 7, during the Farm Days event.

11 pies were judged at the auction and taking home first place was a cinnamon apple baked by Jackson Sayre. It was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $225.00.

Coming in second place was a black raspberry pie that was baked by Kathy Rodgers and purchased by Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge 206 for $150. It was donated for reselling and purchased for $175 by Mike McKinney.

Third place was awarded to a peach pie that was baked by Diana Cokenrode and purchased by Kelly Ferguson for $150.00.

Rounding out the top four coming into fourth place was a berry pie baked by Anna Coppell and purchased by the Wick Law Office for $150.00.

Other pies sold were baked by Willow Jagger, Mikaela Bush, Casey Kincaid, Sofia Coppell, Autumn Sayre, Lynn Fraizer and Matt McCorkle.

Jon Axthelm was auctioneer.

