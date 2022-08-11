Tractors on full display at Farm Days

Tractors were lined up at Morrow County Farm Days.
Tractors were on display at Morrow County Farm Days.
Pictured here is a Ford 1948 8N. The owner is Harvey Mosher.
Pictured here is a 1953 Minneapolis Moline. It was restored in 2013 in memory of original owner Ernest Wuertz of Amlin, Ohio.
Pictured here is a 1968 Minneapolis Moline G900. The owner is the Murphy Family.
Pictured here is a 1935 John Deere B. The owner is Thomas Colvelage.
Pictured here is a 1953 John Deere 50 28. The owner is Ryan Gibson.
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County’s 33rd Annual Farm Days took place over the weekend. There were a variety of events open to those of all ages.
