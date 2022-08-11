Posted on by

Tractors on full display at Farm Days


By Mindy McKenzie - [email protected]

Tractors were lined up at Morrow County Farm Days.

Tractors were lined up at Morrow County Farm Days.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Tractors were on display at Morrow County Farm Days.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Pictured here is a Ford 1948 8N. The owner is Harvey Mosher.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Pictured here is a 1953 Minneapolis Moline. It was restored in 2013 in memory of original owner Ernest Wuertz of Amlin, Ohio.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Pictured here is a 1968 Minneapolis Moline G900. The owner is the Murphy Family.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Pictured here is a 1935 John Deere B. The owner is Thomas Colvelage.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Pictured here is a 1953 John Deere 50 28. The owner is Ryan Gibson.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County’s 33rd Annual Farm Days took place over the weekend. There were a variety of events open to those of all ages.

