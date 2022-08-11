Mayor’s Court in Cardington

1. Michael S. Calvert, Lander, WY, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver .
2. Mark Gale, Marengo, expired/unlawful plates, guilty, paid waiver.
3 Ronald L. Galleher II Cardington, driving under suspension, expired/unlawful plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.
4. JC Harris, South Lyon, MI, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.
5. Timothy A. Isbell, Town Creek, AL, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.
6. James D. McNabb, Mount Gilead, expired/unlawful plates, guilty, paid waiver.
7. Matthew A. McQuistion, Marion, expired/unlawful plates, drivers, license required, guilty, assessed fines and costs.
8. James T. Scurlock, Cardington, expired/unlwaful plates, stopping after accident, guilty, assessed fines and costs.
9. Trace J. Shifflet, Mansfield, speed 35 mph in municipality, reckless operation, guilty, assessed fines and costs.