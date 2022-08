MORROW COUNTY -Norman Beachy of Plain City, Ohio, attended his first Morrow County Farm Days this year and brought along his 1947 Minneapolis Moline Tractor which he purchased just a few weeks ago.

“I’ve been farming since 1981,” said Beachy, a widower with a son, daughter and three grandchildren.

He said he was enjoying the Morrow County Farm Days and would return.

Norman Beachy stands with his 1947 Minneapolis-Moline Tractor.