Posted on by

Kids cool off at ‘Super Soaker Sunday’ in Iberia


By Mindy McKenzie - [email protected]

EZE Party Rentals provided the bounce houses for Super Soaker Sunday.

EZE Party Rentals provided the bounce houses for Super Soaker Sunday.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Children cooled off during the event.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Water balloons were a big hit.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

There was an abundance of ways for children to cool off at Super Soaker Sunday.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Children made sure to soak each other.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Different games were played at Super Soaker Sunday.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Everyone lined up to play a game.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Water fights were the main attraction at the event.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

Children fill up items for a water fight.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

The Super Soaker Sunday event at Iberia’s Fire Department kept everyone entertained.


Mindy McKenzie Morrow County Sentinel

IBERIA- Iberia’s Fire Department carried on their tradition of hosting ‘Super Soaker Sunday’ on Sunday, August 7.

During this special event, the fire department welcomed children throughout the area to come and cool off from those hot, summer temperatures with a massive water fight.

The fire department allowed the children to play with the fire hoses and also offered rides in their fire trucks.

In addition, the fire department also received assistance from the Open Arms Christian Church and EZE Party Rentals with the free event.

