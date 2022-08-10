Kids cool off at ‘Super Soaker Sunday’ in Iberia

IBERIA- Iberia’s Fire Department carried on their tradition of hosting ‘Super Soaker Sunday’ on Sunday, August 7.
During this special event, the fire department welcomed children throughout the area to come and cool off from those hot, summer temperatures with a massive water fight.
The fire department allowed the children to play with the fire hoses and also offered rides in their fire trucks.
In addition, the fire department also received assistance from the Open Arms Christian Church and EZE Party Rentals with the free event.
EZE Party Rentals provided the bounce houses for Super Soaker Sunday.
Children cooled off during the event.
Water balloons were a big hit.
There was an abundance of ways for children to cool off at Super Soaker Sunday.
Children made sure to soak each other.
Different games were played at Super Soaker Sunday.
Everyone lined up to play a game.
Water fights were the main attraction at the event.
Children fill up items for a water fight.
The Super Soaker Sunday event at Iberia’s Fire Department kept everyone entertained.