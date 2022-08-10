Mount Gilead High School Class of 1967 gathered for their 55th reunion

MOUNT GILEAD- On July 30, 2022, members of the Mount Gilead Class of 1967 gathered at McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor for their 55th reunion.

Class members recalled their freshman year at the old high school building behind Cherry Street School and later moving to the new Mount Gilead High School on Park Avenue.

Pictured from left to right. First row: Carolyn Neal Baldwin, Marsha Baughman Crawford, Jenny Long Piccin, Vickie Chubb Ahlfeld, Janet Hildebrand Cochran, Marilyn Baker Ogden, Helen Farrington, Judy Phillips Goff – not pictured Vickie Smith McKinney. Standing: Teresa Knox Soulier, Bonnie Coldwell Wiseman, Sharon McCracken Kincade, Bonnie McClelland Drake, Debra Fate Rice, Betty Linscott Moodispaugh, Frank Slavik,. Steven Brown, John Geyer, John Zimmerman, David Hartpence, Cal Shirk.