Recycle/clean up crews still needed for Morrow Co. Fair

Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful Program Director Lindsey Grimm is reaching out to the community for their help with the Morrow County Fair this year with recycling and litter collection. The fair is set to take place Aug. 29-Sept 5. Anyone interested in helping out should contact Grimm at 419-948-9875.

