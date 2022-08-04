Cardington FFA Chapter makes a four day trip

CARDINGTON- Members of the Cardington FFA Chapter traveled to Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum for a four day event which ran July 11-15.

Cardington chapter members met with multiple other schools and participated in many activities. The camp’s theme was ‘Old Western’.

Members were divided into groups called ‘wagons’ and activities were named after western topics. Some of the activities in which the chapter members participated in were volleyball, basketball, kickball tournaments and water game activities.

During this camp, members could also participate in different lake activities such as motor boating, paddle boarding, canoe and kayaking.

The chapter members had a good time meeting with old friends and making new ones.

