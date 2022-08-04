One vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MARENGO – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 10:33 a.m., on Township Road 21 near County Road 26.

Timothy D. Compton, age 56, of Mount Gilead, OH, was operating a 2009 Ford F150 pickup truck westbound on Township Road 21. Mr. Compton drove off the right side of the roadway and struck two trees. He was transported to Morrow County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Compton was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Big Walnut Fire Department, Morrow County EMS, Morrow County Coroner’s Office, and Delaware County EMS.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_web1_Ohio-Highway-Patrol-logo.jpg