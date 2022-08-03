August 2 Primary sees low turnout for special election

MORROW COUNTY- Workers at the Mount Gilead Northwest Precinct said there was a very low turnout for voters at the August 2 special primary election.

Precinct worker Nancy Reed said only 67 voters had cast ballots by the end of the day Tuesday. That was unusually low even for a Primary Election.

The August 2 special election was called for Ohio because of the redistricting map issues. No state-wide candidates were on the ballot and only a few issues were on ballots locally.

“There just wasn’t much on the ballot this time,” said precinct worker Nancy Grossman, “only the Central Committee members were on for our precinct.”

Grossman added that several voters commented they didn’t know who the committee members were.

At the end of the evening the voter turnout total for the county was 8.58 percent of 25,021 registered voters in the county. 2,146 total ballots were cast with 1,785 cast on Election Day. 261 voters cast ballots in early voting at the Board of Elections (BOE,) and 100 mail-in ballots were cast. There were no provisional ballots.

BOE Director Penny Porter said the special election went smoothly. All county precincts had reported by about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Summary Results in Morrow County

Proposed Income Tax (Renewal) Cardington-Lincoln schools: For the Tax 307, against the tax 242.

Special election by petition Englefield Beer sales: Yes votes 127, No votes 53.

Special election by petition Englefield Sunday Beer sales: Yes votes 122, No votes 58.

Special election by petition EZ Beer sales: Yes votes 114, No votes 65.

Special election by petition EZ Sunday Beer sales: Yes votes 111, No votes 65.

Democrat Members for State Committee, Man: Randy Weston won with 338 votes. The second candidate withdrew, receiving 108 votes. Democrat Member for State Committee, Woman: Carolyn Weston received 244 votes and Kathleen A. Nalley received 211.

Republican for Member of State Committee Jonathan Zucker received 562 votes, Raymond Metzger received 503 votes and Charles A. Knight received 334 votes. Republican for Member of State Committee, Woman: Lisa Cooper was unopposed and received 1,346 votes.

The Republican for State Representative for the 87th District, Riordan McClain was unopposed and received 1,337 votes. There was no Democratic candidate for the position.

Cardington-Lincoln Tax Renewal passes