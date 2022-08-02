Mount Gilead Council calls Community Day a success

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey reported the village will receive over $9,000 from Community Day for Safety Town and a new Fire Safety Town during Mount Gilead’s Village Council meeting.

Lakey thanked all who came out and participated despite the rain. $4,500 was raised at the event, which will be matched by Modern Woodmen.

Lakey acknowledged local businesses that made monetary contributions and donated products. A major donor was Park National Bank that contributed $1,000.

Other contributing businesses were Auto Zone, Capitol Theatre, Drug Mart, Embroidery Warehouse, End Zone, First Federal Bank, Hartman Printing, LaCabinita, Morrow Little Theatre, and Mount Gilead Massage Therapy.

Winners of “Dinner with the Chiefs” sponsored by LaCabinita were Adrian Purnell and Cesar Llamas.

Lakey presented Vanessa Gingerich with a ‘Citizen Commendation’ for her work in fundraising and helping to organize Community Day.

“You are the main reason the program exists,” Lakey said. “And also the main reason it was a success.”

Lakey also thanked Justin and Ashley Dilsaver, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Derek Allen and Brandon McCune for their work with the event.

In the police report, calls for police service were down from 167 in 2021 to 142 during the same period this month.

Offense reports were down to 25 this year from 28 in 2021. 51 charges were issued to 40 persons and 37 of those charges were related to traffic. There were 52 charges in 2021 and four traffic crashes reported compared to three in the same period last year. All crashes were non-injury.

Car-3 (K9) transmission failed and the original cost to replace was $5,250. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will be donating a transmission out of a wrecked cruiser with less than 20,000 miles. It will be installed for labor costs only.

In Fire Chief Chad Swank’s report he advised he was pleased with the outcome of Community Day.

“It was cool and fun to have the police and fire departments working together on a project,” Swank said.

Swank praised his employees for stepping up with 50 calls this month, in addition to helping with events. With calls being up, the fire department is, “on pace to break 500 calls this year.”

In council news, council approved two new hires for the fire department as recommended by Swank. Council approved allowing Swank to enter an agreement for $150,000 for the refurbishing of the ladder truck.

Regarding other business, council member Emily Shaffer said they will be doing an analysis of water, sewer and trash rates. Village Attorney Matthew Griffith will review contracts.

A generator is needed for the municipal building and funds remaining from American Rescue Plan (ARPA) may be used.

Council Member Tim Clapper said the Utilities Committee is looking at problems with the village sewer system.

Village Administrator Derek Allen said the storm clean up is continuing. There are still several properties with trees and branches to be removed. The crew will work on several that are in yards of elderly people who have no other means of cleaning up their property.

The annual sidewalk work will begin soon and there will be additional work where sidewalks were damaged by the storm. In addition, the pool deck is ready to go out for a bid with a completion date in November.

The Lincoln Avenue CDBG project is complete except for four manhole adjustments. They are waiting on riser rings that have an unknown delivery date.

State Championship signs have been received to be paid by Mount Gilead Schools. Allen thanked the school board and Dr. Zack Howard for their work on the project.

The next Mount Gilead Council meeting is Monday, August 15 at 6:45 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Fire Department when the Tucker Award will be presented.

From left to right: Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Fire Chief Chad Swank, Vanessa Gingerich who was honored for her work with Community Day and Cesar Llamas who was winner of 'Dinner with the Chiefs' raffle.

Village will receive about $9,000 from the event