Brunner visits MCDP

MORROW COUNTY- Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner swore in the Central Committee members of the Morrow County Democratic Party (MCDP) on Friday, June 3, 2022 during its reorganization meeting. The members swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the Ohio Constitution, the Charter and Bylaws of the Democratic Party, the Constitution and Bylaws of the Ohio Democratic Party, and the Constitution and Bylaws of the Morrow County Democratic Party. Brunner congratulated the members and wished them well in their service to the Democrats of Morrow County.

The Central Committee members were elected by the Democrats in their precinct and represent them at MCDP meetings. The Central Committee is responsible for appointing persons to fill vacancies in elective public offices that had been held by a Democrat.

Following the swearing in ceremony, the Central Committee elected the following officers: Susan Grundy, Chair; Matt Farrell, First Vice-Chair; and Diane Farahay, Secretary.

It should be noted that Justice Brunner is a candidate for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Brunner won the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2008 for her service to Ohio citizens as their first female Secretary of State. More information about her and her platform can be found at: https://www.justicebrunner.com.

The members of the MCDP Executive Committee were sworn in by the Honorable Terri Jamison, Judge of Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Branch, on June 15, 2022. Afterwards Judge Jamison spoke shortly about her candidacy for the Ohio Supreme Court. To learn more about Judge Jamison, visit her at: https://www.votejudgejamison.com.

The Executive Committee is made up of Central Committee members; up to 20 at-large members who are nominated by the Chair and elected by the Executive Committee; and ex-official members who include Democrats elected to county partisan offices, the current president of the Morrow County Democratic Women’s Club, and the current president of the Morrow County Young Democrats. The Executive Committee conducts the day-to-day business of the MCDP which includes representing the party at county events, helping county residents register to vote, recommend poll workers, and working to elect Democrats at the local, state, and federal level.

The members of the Executive Committee elected the following officers: Susan Grundy, Chair; Matt Farrell, First Vice-Chair; Mike Porter, Second Vice-Chair; Susan DeVol, Secretary; and Madeline Travis, Treasurer.

MCDP will be hosting its 24th JFK Dinner on Thursday, August 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Mt. Gilead High School. The keynote speaker will be Justice Brunner. Other Democratic candidates will also be attending and speaking at the event. The evening will end with its well-known dessert auction with auctioneer and Central Committee member Terry Sautter. This is MCDP’s only fund-raiser of the year and proceeds are used to support Morrow County Democrats who are seeking local, partisan offices and other local activities. Tickets are $35 per adult or $15 per student/child. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to MCDP to MCDP, P.O. Box 264, Mt. Gilead, OH 43338.

