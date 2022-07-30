Back to school supply drive taking place throughout Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY- The United Way of Morrow County is teaming up with local School Resource Officers to make the 2022-2023 school year successful for all students.

A Back To School Supply Drive is currently being held and will continue through August 19.

Drop off places for supplies include: The Endzone Bar and Grill, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Hartman Printing Co., United Way of Morrow County and Pizzaburg.

Some of the needed supplies include: baby wipes, backpacks, black dry erase markers, clipboard, colored pencils, Elmer’s glue, flashlight, highlighters, kids’s scissors, tissues, latex free erasers, paper plates, paper towels, pencil box, pencil sharpener, pocket dividers, pens of any color, white copy paper, wired headphones, post-its and much more.

Gently used high school level TI calculators are also being accepted.

View the United Way of Morrow County’s Facebook page for updates and the supply pick up party.