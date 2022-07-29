Ohio Sec. of State LaRose visits Morrow County Board of Elections

MORROW COUNTY- On Friday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Morrow County Board of Elections in advance of the Tuesday, August 2 primary election. He met with board members and staff, inquired how they are doing as they make their preparations for Tuesday, thanked them for their hard work, and offered any support the Secretary’s office might be able to provide in the waning days before the primary.

LaRose met with board members and staff and inquired how they are doing as they make their preparations for Tuesday.