MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body on County Road 20 in Franklin Township.

The body was discovered at approximately 10:35 a.m. on July 27, 2022. Ohio BCI is assisting with processing the scene, this matter remains under investigation by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details will be released as they are made available.

Sheriff John L. Hinton

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_IMG_5137.jpg File photo