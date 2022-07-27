Support crew needed for recycle/clean up at the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- With the Morrow County Fair just around the corner, Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful is reaching out to community members and businesses for their help this year.

This group is hoping to receive the help from local businesses, organizations, and families that want to give back and help with recycling collection and cleaning up any litter that will be at the Morrow County Fair. The fair is set to take place August 29-September 5.

Volunteers who would be willing to give their time would be needed each morning of the fair from 8-11 a.m and each afternoon from 3-6 p.m. The morning crew would handle litter and recycling and the afternoon crew would be responsible for recycle collection. For each shift, there would be about three to five people.

In a recent press release from the program, Program Director of Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful Lindsey Grimm said if a business, organization, or family is willing to make a tax-deductible donation of a minimum of $125, the program would place the business/logo or name on their recycle mobile and a supporting sponsor of the day.

Recycling is encouraged at the fair and upcoming events where the recycle bins are placed, Grimm added in the release.

“Each year we try to improve our diversion rate from the year before. With the larger crowds attending events this year, we are estimated that we will need to divert 4,000 pounds or more of collected material during the week of the fair. This material will be recycled and not landfilled,” Grimm stated in the release.

Those who have questions about this are encouraged to contact Grimm at 419-948-9875.