Eagle Scout community project will benefit flag football this fall

MOUNT GILEAD- Ben Harris is pleased and relieved to have a major milestone completed for his Eagle Scout Award. His community project for the award is the utility/storage building for the Fresh Faith Flag Football (4F) program.

The building is now up and being used for storage of balls and other equipment for the flag football games for youth this fall.

“This is a community service project that will also have an impact on a lot of kids,” said Harris.

The flag football program is in its third year at Fresh Faith Church in Mount Gilead. There were 94 children between the ages of four to nine who were in the program last year.

Flag Football Commissioner Brian Dye is very appreciative of Harris’ work and his project. He said the equipment for the 4F program was taking up a lot of space in the church. The building will now store equipment for flag football.

Harris raised the $3,000 needed for the prefabricated building as well as getting the gravel for the base and paint. This month he laid out the gravel for the building, painted and put the finishing touches on the building.

The community project was a challenging capstone for the Eagle Scout Award. It first involved making a pitch for his idea for the building to the church board and then writing letters and getting contributions. He made several visits to see storage sheds before choosing one from Wengerds in Morrow County. Finally, he was able to see the project finished after smoothing out the gravel and painting the building.

Harris thanked all those who contributed and supported the project including: Dan Allard Paintings, Dry Patrol, Drug Mart, Fresh Faith Church, Lubrication Specialties, Inc., Patti Jackson/Remax, Superior Outdoor Management, Tom Whiston Foundation and Wayne Homes.

He also said he got a lot of support and encouragement from his parents Bob and Jennine Harris and from his Troop 48 Scout Master Justin Kipp.

Harris said his Eagle Scout workbook has now been submitted to the council with references for the council to review. He’s enjoying his summer vacation before beginning his sophomore year at Highland High School.

Fresh Faith Senior Pastor TJ McNew said, “Being willing to strive to be an Eagle Scout is a tremendous accomplishment.”

For more information about the Fresh Faith Flag Football (4F,) visit www.freshfaithnaz.org and find it on FaceBook and Email: [email protected]

