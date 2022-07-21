Cardington FFA goes to Camp Muskingum

CARDINGTON- Members of the Cardington FFA Officer Team packed their bags and headed for FFA Camp Muskingum recently where they would experience chapter planning, team building activities, survival challenges, and some fun during the four day run.

Upon arriving at the cabin, the team stopped to purchase all the supplies needed for the week ahead. Prior to the trip, the students were separated into groups and were required to prepare a meal for each course. Each item was gathered and the team was ready to go. Following lunch they arrived at their destination.

Day one was involved with getting to know each other. With the aid of Gallop, each individual learned their strengths and weaknesses and shared them with the group. This gave a feeling of comfort and communication that is a key to a great Officer Team.

Day two was a lot of planning. The team brought together the ten chapter goals as well as deciding the POA and rough draft of the activities. That evening, students celebrated at the Goodwill Gala. Before reaching their destination, the team also picked up goofy outfits for Tuesday’s dinner. There was a photo shoot with jackets, suits, robes and even a wedding dress. The night came to a close as the officers painted their classroom letters and played a fun game of WereWolf.

During day number three, members enjoyed their break and made their way outside to play a round of laser tag in the woods. Later, inside they finished their chapter planning by deciding on a new member night theme, chapter and officer shirt designs, and team expectations. Cooling off, the team fought through the heat as they participated in their first survival challenge of strategy and patience. Later that night, the team held their annual cookout and campfire until it was lights out in preparation for Lake Day.

On the final day, students competed in their last survival challenge and headed for the water. They spent some of the day riding on the pontoon boat, and others were swimming and kayaking. The officers shared a meal on the beach and enjoyed the diving board.

They stopped for dinner on the way home and finished with some cooling ice cream.

Cardington FFA officers at recent camp. Pictured left to right: Sarah Perry, Rylee Donkin, Sophia Goers, Maddy Brook-Hobbs, Autumn Holt, Meghan Greenawalt, Alexis Peters, Zane Everly, Kayla Hughes, Ella Struck and Sage Whetnall https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_FFA-officers-2022-2023.jpeg Cardington FFA officers at recent camp. Pictured left to right: Sarah Perry, Rylee Donkin, Sophia Goers, Maddy Brook-Hobbs, Autumn Holt, Meghan Greenawalt, Alexis Peters, Zane Everly, Kayla Hughes, Ella Struck and Sage Whetnall