Edison plans First Heritage Day Festival for August 13

EDISON- Edison Mayor Patti Feustal and Council member Pete Russell reported at the July 11 council meeting on plans for Edison Heritage Day Festival August 13.

A main event is the town parade, which will form at the baseball field at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed down Union Street and into town at 11 a.m.

Several games are planned for children and families with a splash pad provided by the Mount Gilead Fire Department. Vendors are already beginning to register.

A historical program will be held at 1 p.m. in the Village Municipal Building at 103 Boundary Street. The program will include a presentation by Donna Carver on railroads that have been important to the history and development of Edison. Phylis Miller will have an historical slide show with pictures from Edison’s past.

Vendors are invited to the festival and both vendors and parade participants will need to get registration forms.

Feustal said volunteers will be needed the day of the festival. The planning committee also welcomes ideas and suggestions as they make plans.

In other council business:

*The Annual Edison Garage Sale weekend is August 4, 5 and 6 this summer. Permits for the weekend are free; however permits are required for the Garage Sale.

*Village Administrator Mary Neviska gave an account of how the village fared during and after the June 13 storm. First one generator at the pump station, then another quit working.

This caused the street crew to alternate a generator between two pump stations. After both generators quit working, Tim Hack of Tidy Tim’s took over pumping to keep the pump stations and water and sewer going for the village.

Feustal and the council thanked the street workers for their constant work and dedication after the storm. She also thanked Hack for coming to the rescue of the village after the generators broke down.

*Council members agreed with Neviska that the 22 year old generator should be replaced while the other generator is repaired and used as a back-up.

*Neviska said Ohio Rural Water Association (ORWA) will be coming to the village this month to “smoke” the drain system. Smoke will go into the manholes and should be going out chimneys. The test will show where there are problems in the drain/storm sewer system.

There will not be a charge for the service since it is part of training for ORWA.

*Council member Mary Swartwood said the street committee is considering LED lights for street lights. She recommended a pint sprayer for painting the village street lines and curbs. Council approved the sprayer after estimates are obtained.

For questions about the festival, parade or vendor registration, call the village office at 419-946-9146.

A Heritage Day historical program will be held at the Edison Municipal building with Donna Carver on Railroads and Phylis Miller with historical photos.

Annual Garage Sale weekend is August 4.5 and 6