Mount Gilead Community Day sees a rainy morning

MOUNT GILEAD- A constant drizzle welcomed Mount Gilead residents to Community Day until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Police Chief Adam Lakey said the weathermen really missed the mark with Saturday’s forecast.

“The forecast was for showers until 10 a.m. and then sunshine the rest of the day,” said Lakey at 1 p.m. “It looks like the rain is keeping people at home so far today.”

Despite the rain, several families came out to have a treat at 8 Sisters Bakery stand and children enjoyed the bounce house and splash pad provided by the Mount Gilead Fire Department.

Alexis Hatfield commented that her daughter was enjoying the bounce house and splashing in the splash pad with no thought to the light rain that was falling.

The Community Day was organized by the police and fire departments as a fundraiser for the Mount Gilead Safety Town Program and Fire Safety House for children. Modern Woodmen will partner with a match for funds raised.

Children enjoy the splash pad provided by the Fire Department at Community Day Saturday. Bexley has a big smile for her mom Alexis Hatfield as she came down the bounce house slide. Emma Lister of 8 Sisters Bakery in her booth with sweet treats at Community Day. 20 percent of her profits went to the Mount Gilead Police and Fire Departments along with donations. Cookies and donuts were crowd favorites.