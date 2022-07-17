Morrow County Hospital offers low cost blood health clinics

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital Is hosting two low-cost Blood Health Clinics for the surrounding community. Members of the public can have their choice of four blood tests completed including:
Blood Profile Screening (25 different tests) $30 fee
TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) $25 fee
Hemoglobin AIC (primarily for diabetics) $25 fee
PSA (Prostate-specific antigen- men age 50 or older) $25 fee
Two Clinic Dates:
September 27 to October 1, 5 to 11:30 am
October 3 To October 7, 5 to 11:30 am
Contact Morrow County Hospital for more information or to schedule your appointment at 419-946-5015. Cash, check and credit cards accepted.
Morrow County Hospital Hosts Blood Drive August 17
Morrow County Hospital will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Wed., Aug. 17, 10:30 am to 4:30 pm in Room A, 651 West Marion Rd. in Mt. Gilead.
To schedule an appointment, call Human Resources at (419) 949-3089, 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code: MorrowHospital.