Morrow County Hospital offers low cost blood health clinics

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital Is hosting two low-cost Blood Health Clinics for the surrounding community. Members of the public can have their choice of four blood tests completed including:

Blood Profile Screening (25 different tests) $30 fee

TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) $25 fee

Hemoglobin AIC (primarily for diabetics) $25 fee

PSA (Prostate-specific antigen- men age 50 or older) $25 fee

Two Clinic Dates:

September 27 to October 1, 5 to 11:30 am

October 3 To October 7, 5 to 11:30 am

Contact Morrow County Hospital for more information or to schedule your appointment at 419-946-5015. Cash, check and credit cards accepted.

Morrow County Hospital Hosts Blood Drive August 17

Morrow County Hospital will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Wed., Aug. 17, 10:30 am to 4:30 pm in Room A, 651 West Marion Rd. in Mt. Gilead.

To schedule an appointment, call Human Resources at (419) 949-3089, 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code: MorrowHospital.