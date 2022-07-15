JHS holds 94th Alumni Banquet

Johnsville High School’s 94th Alumni Banquet was held June 11, 2022 in the Der Dutchman Banquet Rooms at 6:00 pm. There were 111 graduates and guests present. President Don Linn welcomed everyone and discussed how long we have been meeting as the JHS Alumni Association. He thanked Barbara White Parker for the beautiful purple and gold table decorations (even though he was not supposed to mention her name).

Recognition of our veterans and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Bill Hershner. The homage to our veterans with the banners in Mt. Gilead and Galion is a great way to honor our pride in our country and our veterans.

Ray Linn gave the invocation for our evening and the meal. A delicious family style dinner was then enjoyed.

President Linn shared “10 Advantages of Growing Older” and stated that the laughter that followed was good for our digestion.

Attendance of the classes was led by Vice President Clint Walker. The Class of 1962 was honored for their 60th Anniversary since graduating, the Class of 1957 for their 65th Anniversary, the Class of 1952 for their 70th Anniversary and the Class of 1947 for their 75th Anniversary.

President Linn recognized all who participated in various sports, band, choir, FFA and FHA and other school functions and activities. Also recognized were those who were teachers, bus drivers, cooks, school board members, etc., during their years at Johnsville.

The oldest classmate attending was Cecil Denton, Class of 1944 at the age of 96 years young! There were four attendees from out of state, two from Florida; Phyllis McCammon Wright of West Palm Beach Florida, Class of 1952 and Donna Shirk Francis of Sebring Florida, Class of 1960. Loren Peters came from North Carolina, Class of 1962 and Harold Cunningham from Kentucky, Class of 1958.

Carolyn Williams read the names of the 30 classmates deceased since the 2021 Alumni Banquet.

Benediction was given by Vinton Morgan.

Classmates and friends visited the remainder of the evening.

Pictured here is JHS Class of 1952. Left to Right: Dean Rinehart, Roy James, Mary Ellen Huffman Hershner, Phyllis McCammon Wright. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_DSC_7690.jpg Pictured here is JHS Class of 1952. Left to Right: Dean Rinehart, Roy James, Mary Ellen Huffman Hershner, Phyllis McCammon Wright. Pictured here is JHS Class of 1957. Left to Right: Charles Armstrong, Shirley Bunker, Robert Hosack, Roseanna Zeger Hosack, Barbara White Parker, Donald Linn. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_DSC_7685.jpg Pictured here is JHS Class of 1957. Left to Right: Charles Armstrong, Shirley Bunker, Robert Hosack, Roseanna Zeger Hosack, Barbara White Parker, Donald Linn. Pictured here is JHS Class of 1962. Left to Right: Douglas Roach, Janet Cass Johnson, Nancy Long Wiseman, Sandra Mitchell Houk, Marilyn Love Zeigler, Loren Peters, Paul Sipes. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_DSC_7679.jpg Pictured here is JHS Class of 1962. Left to Right: Douglas Roach, Janet Cass Johnson, Nancy Long Wiseman, Sandra Mitchell Houk, Marilyn Love Zeigler, Loren Peters, Paul Sipes.