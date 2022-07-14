AG Yost extends application deadline for Teen Ambassador Board

COLUMBUS— The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has extended the deadline – to July 21 – for high school students to apply for his Teen Ambassador Board.

The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of upper-level high school students from public, private, charter and online schools in Ohio as well as students who are home-schooled. The program aims to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at state law and government.

“Young people on the doorstep of their adult lives who want to effect change and help shape the future of Ohio and the nation should apply for the Teen Ambassador Board.” Yost said. “The board is designed to engage students by providing opportunities and honing skills that one day circulate back to our state through future public service.”

Board members advise the office on teen-related issues and work with their peers to develop solutions to those issues. They serve a one-year term during which they will participate in activities throughout the state.

Ohio students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2022-23 academic year are eligible to apply. The application can be found here.