Selover library now has a Story Book Trail

CHESTERVILLE — Morrow County Chamber of Commerce President, Erin Kelty, welcomed a large crowd to the Selover Public Library’s grand opening of their Story Book Trail in May.

Kelty stated, “This trail was such an asset to our community. It’s such a wonderful thing to keep kids reading all summer long!”

Selover Library Director Martha Wall, honored the Highland High School FFA for their work in constructing the trail. She awarded a certificate to FFA student, Myles Jordan, and FFA advisor, Joe Smith. She also thanks Highland 1st and 5th graders for joining the ceremony.

Story Book Trails include child-height panels featuring pages of a children’s book and an activity to accompany the text on the page.

Wall thanked the sponsors for bringing the trail to life. She also thanked the community for showing their support at the grand opening. The story book trail is located at Highland Community Park, 6380 St. Rt. 229, Marengo, OH 43334.

The trail is sponsored by: The Mike Ray Family, In Memory of Lincoln Squires, Elliana and Fiona Ray-Miller, Patriot Repair Service, The Chris Ballard Family; Mary Roush, Little Wonders Daycare; In Honor of the Highland North Family; The Hilborn Family; The Widby Family; Howard Hanna JC Meyer Realtors; The Henthorn Family; The Law Offices of Saia and Piatt, Inc.; Jack and Kristin Weaver; The Varney Family; The Tuttle Family; Kip and Debbie Snell, Owners of Chesterville General Store; In loving memory of Ron Goare and Russell and Zelda Kempton; Heatherlee and Daniel Hull Family; Suzi and Ric Lyle; Mark Tingley; Jeff and Robin Jordan.

A large crowd, including Highland 1st and 5th graders and many supporters, join the ceremony for Selover library’s Story Book Trail. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5934.jpg A large crowd, including Highland 1st and 5th graders and many supporters, join the ceremony for Selover library’s Story Book Trail.