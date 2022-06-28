Mount Gilead Council members praise first responders, Hire police officer

MOUNT GILEAD — There were many recollections about the June 13 storm and how the village met the challenge at the Mount Gilead Village Council meeting Monday, June 20.

Council members praised police, village crews and fire fighters for their dedication and hard work during the severe storm and in the days after the storm.

Mayor Jamie Brucker and Administrator Derick Allen gave a shout out to Ohio Edison crews and Joe Jakubick of Ohio Edison for their hard work in getting electricity back up for the village.

“It was neat to see how all departments responded,” said Brucker. “There were very few complaints from the community.”

Police report

Police Chief Adam Lakey said calls were down over the week following the storm.

“There were no reported thefts last week,” Lakey said.

Officer Michael Turner was given a commendation for his actions the night of the storm. He voluntarily stayed on duty for 10 hours following his shift that ended at midnight. During that time he helped clear roads and identify hazards. In addition, he set up a temporary shelter at the high school for campers that were stranded at Jellystone Campground so they could have access to shelter, bathrooms and showers.

*Council approved Frank Ramos for the vacant full-time police officer position. He will start work on July 5, 2022.

*Lakey reported that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the School District and Village for a School Resource Officer was reviewed by attorneys for both and some revisions were made. The village will pay half of the officers pay.

Council approved the MOU and the final draft will go before the School Board for approval June 21.

Fire Department

Fire Chief Chad Swank said they had 19 calls during the week of the storm. That was definitely an increase. Fire fighters came in to work around the clock and slept on the fire house floor.

The old tanker was put up for bids and they have received several. Swank said the tanker should sell for 50 percent of the cost of the new tanker.

Administrator’s report

Derrick Allen reported signs for athletes wining state competitions will be finished with the cooperation of Dr. Zack Howard and the Mount Gilead School Board.

Trash service will resume this week. It may be mid-July until the cleanup after the storm is finished.

“We are short staffed and there is a large amount of trees and brush to be taken away,” said Allen. “We ask for citizens’ patience.”

Allen said the Ohio Edison linemen were very complementary of the hard work and cooperation show by the community. He suggested they make a poster size thank you card for Ohio Edison.

“I’m thankful there was no loss of life or homes, even though several houses were damaged,” said Allen.

Activities and Events

Chris Sherbourne reported on the Tucker Award. It will be presented to two people August 15 at 6:45 p.m. in the Fire House.

Freedom Fest will be at the Fairgrounds July 1 and 2. Village officers will work with traffic control.

Community Day will be July 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Food vendors are still needed.

Donna Carver said Veterans’ banners may be delayed this year since street workers priorities are with the village cleanup.