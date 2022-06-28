Edison rules out home fireworks

EDISON — Public announcement for residents of the Village of Edison:

After much discussion the Edison Village Council voted to opt out of the Fireworks Bill for Ohio. This law allows for residents to set off consumer-grade fireworks, unless prohibited by local laws.

The general feeling is that with the closeness of houses within the Edison community, it would be a safety issue. The council noted that there are public firework displays in a wide area surrounding and this would not be taking from residents’ right to enjoy fireworks and celebrate our freedom.

We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday.

Announcement from the Edison Village Council and Mayor Patti Feustel