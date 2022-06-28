Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

July 6

MCSWD, Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting, 8 p.m. at the Ag Credit Communnity Room.

July 9

Sparta Alumni Banquet, Highland High School Cafeteria Saturday July 9th at 5:30 p.m. Any questions call (419)768-3801.

Ice Cream Social, Cardington First United Methodist Church, at 300 South Marion Street, willhave an Ice Cream Social July 9, from 5-7 p.m. Chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, chicken and noodles, salads, as well as a variety of desserts and ice cream will be offered. A free will donation will be accepted with the proceeds going to various mission projects supported by the United Methodist Men. Everyone is invited. Contact the church office at 419-864-0015 (Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm) if you have any questions.

July 11

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meets the second Monday of the month, unless a holiday is on that day. The board meets in the high school library at 6 p.m. Sept.-March. April – Nov. meetings begin at 7 p.m. There is no meeting in July.

July 18

Mount Gilead Village Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardinton Village Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

August 5-7

Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association Presents 2022 Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mt. Gilead, Featuring Minneapolis Moline & Avery Tractors & Equipment & All Makes Hit & Miss Engines.

August 29-Sept. 5

172nd Morrow County Fair, Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

