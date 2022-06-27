Cardington council moves Arbor Day to July 20

CARDINGTON — Finances and ordinances dominated the Cardington Village council meeting when it was held Monday, June 20.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry gave a summary of revenue for the period of June 1 to June 16 that total revenues are higher already this month due to an exceptionally higher deposit received for income tax collections.

She also noted that the Arbor Day Celebration has been moved to July 20, 2022 at 10 am in Maxwell Park. She explained the event has been moved so the concrete vendor can start working on the addition at the park through the NatureWorks grant on Monday, June 27. Once installed the park will have to be closed for seven to ten days so the concrete cures.

Bills totaling $133,052.83 were approved for payment and included payment of $14,903. to Kaffenbarger Truck Equipment for a new salt spreader/snow plow.

Second readings were given an ordinance adopting a resource budget for 2023 and an ordinance establishing a 2% increase in compensation for village employees.

A final reading was given an ordinance amending and replacing ordinance 2021-06 establishing base compensation for certain village employees.

SRO Jason Kiefer, gave the police report noting that the department took a total of 63 calls for service during the month of May.

He noted that he is out of the school for the summer break and is working patrol. The department provided an ofifcer for graduation at the request of the school officer and he worked that detail for them. The department also provided officers for the Memorial Day parade to help with traffic controls.

The police chief thanked the deputies from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office special unit for assistance at this event.

Fire Chief Gary Goodman said they set up barriers at 3 am during the recent electrical thunder storm. He said a truck was also sent to Mount Gilead to assist them.

Village Administrator Walt Pollock gave a brief report on his activities.

