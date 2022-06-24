Crestline man arrested for child pornography

CRESTLINE — Thursday, June 23, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office concluded a child pornography investigation into illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at 9 Locust St Crestline at 11:39 a.m.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Crestline Police Department.

Arrested was Jerry D. Bailey, age 39 who resides at the address. Bailey was the target of the investigation. Deputies seized multiple electronic devices and drug paraphernalia

Criminal charges are pending against Bailey for Possession of Child Pornography, and he is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Detective Winkelman encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrests Jerry Bailey at his residence on charges of child pornography. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_9-Locust-Search-Warrant-Pic.jpg The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrests Jerry Bailey at his residence on charges of child pornography.