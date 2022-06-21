Cardington-Lincoln Senior Night awards scholarships

The traditional Baccalaureate service was held at Cardington-Lincoln High School, on Saturday, June 4.
Held in the Patrick Drouhard Auditorium, the program included the welcome by Joseph E. Mills, Cardington-Lincoln High School principal, who introduced Elizabeth Hardwick, president of the senior class.
Giving the invocation was Hazel Jolliff, FCA president. A musical presentation was given by the seniors.
Giving the baccalaureate address were the Kill brothers, Matt, Joshua and Daniel, all of whom graduated from Cardington-Lincoln High School.
Presentation of scholarships was made by Supt. Brian Petrie and those associated with the scholarships.
A total of $98,450 in local money was awarded to members of the graduating class.
Refreshments were served by members of the Board of Education following the program