COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 17

Rummage Sale at Edison United Methodist Church Friday, June 17, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. with lunch from 11-2. A Bake Sale will be held as well. EDISON UMC,333 s. Boundary St. Edison, Ohio 43320. Handicap Accessible. Call Donna Osborn for more information 419-947-6356.

June 18

The Chester Arbor Gleaners will sponsor a paper shredding truck in conjunction with the ECO Fair at the Morrow County Airport.The hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the fair, recycle, and clean out your office.

Rummage Sale at Edison United Methodist Church Saturday, June 18, 9-12. Something for everyone: Clothing all size; Books; Games; Kitchen Ware; Crafts; Some furniture; EDISON UMC,333 s. Boundary St. Edison, Ohio 43320. Handicap Accessible. Call Donna Osborn for more information 419-947-6356.

June 20

Mount Gilead Village Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardinton Village Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, June 20 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center. The address is 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. The community is invited to attend the meeting.

June 25

Ice Cream Social: Blooming Grove United Methodist Church is having an ice cream social, County Rd. 20, Saturday frorm 4-6 p.m. Carry out available. Menu: Chicken & Noodles & sandwiches, Sloppy Joes, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans Salads, Pies, Cakes & Ice Cream.

Omelet Breakfast: Mt Gilead First Presbyterian Church is back offering their omelet breakfast on the 4th Saturday of each month. Join us on June 25 from 7 to 10a.m. and enjoy a made to order omelet, hash browns, biscuits, orange juice and coffee for $7.

August 5-7

Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association Presents 2022 Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mt. Gilead, Featuring Minneapolis Moline & Avery Tractors & Equipment & All Makes Hit & Miss Engines.

