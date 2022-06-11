Bryn Zion honors Memorial Day

MOUNT GILEAD —May 30th Memorial Day Services at Bryn Zion Cemetery, Mount Gilead, included speaker U.S. Army officer Tim Sharrock, a Vietnam veteran. Also participating in the program were the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS post 87, led by Commander Mike McKinney Sr.

Participating in the Bryn Zion Cemetery program were the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS post 87, led by Commander Mike McKinney Sr.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_PXL_20220530_1520317692-2.jpg Participating in the Bryn Zion Cemetery program were the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS post 87, led by Commander Mike McKinney Sr. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest

Children and youth lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Bryn Zion Memorial Day Ceremony. The Invocation and Benediction were given by Pastor Jeff Hubschman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church. Taps were played by Liam Shotwell and singing of the National Anthem was performed by Mt. Gilead High School Student Madilyn Elson.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_PXL_20220530_1430127112-2.jpg Children and youth lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Bryn Zion Memorial Day Ceremony. The Invocation and Benediction were given by Pastor Jeff Hubschman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church. Taps were played by Liam Shotwell and singing of the National Anthem was performed by Mt. Gilead High School Student Madilyn Elson. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest

Air Force veteran Tyler Madeker stands at attention after placing a flag at the veterans’ monument at Bryn Zion Cemetery. The service at Bryn Zion was organized by Ric Lyle with a moving tribute to veterans who died in action.