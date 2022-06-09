Double homicide under investigation in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating a suspected double homicide. On June 7, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Troy Township for a well-being check. Upon their arrival, deputies located two victims both deceased.

Ohio BCI was contacted Tuesday evening to process the suspected crime scene and to gather possible evidence. While they are assisting the investigation, MCSO remains the lead investigation unit.

The names of the victims are being withheld until notification can be made to the next of kin.

On Wednesday, June 8, Morrow County deputies filed a warrant for the arrest of Charles D. Fink of Mansfield for murder in connection to the recent alleged double homicide in Troy Township. Fink is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center in Kentucky.

“While this matter remains under investigation and not much information can be released at this time, I want to assure the public that there is currently no threat to the residents of Morrow County. More information will be released as it is made available,” said Sheriff John Hinton in a report issued Wednesday.

