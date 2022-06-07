MT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

May 23

Man advised that a dog on West Marion Street howls, barks and yelps continuously. The officer went to the home and talked with the owner. The dog did not make any noise while he was there, but the owner stated that he was aware of the problem and bought a bark collar for the dog.

Caller advised that there was a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Highland at N. Delaware Street for 30-45 minutes. The vehicle left as the officer drove by a second time.

May 24

Traffic – man cited for driving without a license.

Threat – Man stated that his father threatened physical harm. Officer tried to make contact with the father, but no one answered the door. Officer advised him to call if anything escalates.

May 25

Caller stated that he had received an alert on his phone that his back door to his home on Dogwood Lane had been opened. He didn’t notice anything missing from his home.

While patrolling the high school, the officer found students to be inside the building. He contacted the janitor who advised him that the students had permission to be inside to fill balloons and streamers throughout the building for a senior prank.

May 26

Counterfeit – Employee of Certified Gas Station reported someone tried to pass a fake $5 bill.

Threat – Caller advised of a friend receiving a threatening text. Officer referred him to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office due to it being out of his jurisdiction.

May 27

Warrant – Man arrested on West High Street for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Accident – caller advised of a three-car crash on North Main Street where a car was stopped attempting to make a turn and was struck in the rear forcing the vehicle into the other lane striking a third vehicle.

May 28

Officer found two dogs running loose while patrolling the McDonald’s area. He was able to catch one of the dogs and took it to the Morrow County Dog Shelter.

May 29

Traffic – Woman cited for driving under suspension.

Man on Lee Street noticed that his other vehicle parked in the drive was hit. The rear taillight was cracked, and the bumper was scuffed. He was not certain when it happened.

May 30

Assist – Galion Police Department requested contact be made on North Main Street to inform person that if she did not stop contacting another she would be charged with harassment.

Theft – Caller reported two tomato plants had been taken from her residence on North Main Street.

May 31

Accident – Injury accident at West Marion Street and South Delaware Street sent man to Marion General Hospital.

Theft – caller advised that his wallet was stolen and his credit card was used on May 30th.

Caller advised of a suspicious male walking in the road by the Duke station. The officer made contact with the person who stated that he went to visit his cousin but he wasn’t home, so he walked to the Duke.

June 1

Domestic – Caller from South Delaware Street reported her son was yelling at her and destroying the apartment.

June 2

Accident – caller advised she had been struck by another vehicle on South Main Street. The other driver was cited for A.C.D.A.

While on patrol, the officer approached a suspicious person at the Duke station. He advised that he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and had been kicked out. He was attempting to get to his father’s house in Galion. The officer arranged a relay with Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at the county line.

June 3

A caller advised of a male staring at their house. The officer contacted the person who stated that he was staying with a friend when the father kicked him out since he hadn’t given permission for him to stay. His phone was dead and he couldn’t get in touch with his mother. The officer contacted his mother, who was at work, and asked that he be transported to his residence.

June 4th

Assist – Officer assisted Morrow County Fire Control with an unresponsive female.